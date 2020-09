The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

SAN DIEGO – A stabbing attack Wednesday in a College Area alley left at least one person injured, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The stabbing was reported just before 7:40 p.m. in an alley near 71st and Mohawk streets, a watch commander said. Witnesses reported a group was seen arguing in the alley around the time of the incident. No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation, police say.

Check back for updates on this developing story.