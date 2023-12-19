SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating Tuesday after gunshots rang out near the Tailgate Padres Parking Lot in the East Village neighborhood.

Police received the reports around 6:15 p.m. at 13th and K Street, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed to FOX 5.

There were reports of five shots fired, and people were seen yelling and running from the area, per SDPD.

Four casings were found on the westside of the street, according to police. It appears no one was hit in the shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing story.