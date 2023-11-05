SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near a Home Depot in the Ocean View Hills neighborhood.

According to authorities, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. from a victim who said they had been shot at least two times. That individual was reported to be heading to a local hospital from the scene.

Police are working to gather more information and are interviewing people outside of the Home Depot, which is located at 930 Dennery Rd.

This is not an active shooter situation, SDPD told FOX 5.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.