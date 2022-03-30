SAN DIEGO — Police Wednesday are investigating a shooting involving an officer in the San Carlos area, authorities said.

SkyFOX is over the scene as officers surround the 6500 block of Bonnie View Road, which is located near Myron Green Elementary School and Patrick Henry High School, according to the San Diego police watch commander.

SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee told City News Service at least one of the department’s officers opened fire on a person at the residence. His status is unknown at the moment, police reported.

No further details were released about the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.