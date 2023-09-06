SAN DIEGO — A man was injured during a shooting in the Grantville neighborhood Wednesday morning and a suspect remains at large, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a call came in shortly before 4 a.m. reporting shots fired on the 4400 block of Twain Avenue.

Responding officers found a victim — a 30-year-old man — in the area of 6136 Mission Gorge Rd. Police say he was taken to a local trauma center to be treated for gunshot wounds.

His current condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident. SDPD says a suspect remains at large. No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to call the department at 619-531-2204, or Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.