Escondido police officer wounded; search on for gunman

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An Escondido police officer was wounded early Monday during a shooting, prompting authorities to close roads in the area as they searched for the gunman.

Shortly after 2:45 a.m., officers called to the 1300 block of Morning View Drive for a report of a domestic violence disturbance learned that a man had left the home with a high-powered rifle, Escondido police said. About 15 minutes later, when police stopped a driver in the area of Reidy Creek south of Lincoln Avenue, an officer was shot.

FOX 5 App users learned about this story from a news alert.

Download the free FOX 5 News App now

The officer was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Police were searching for Anastasio Rosas Jr., a 27-year-old Hispanic man described as 5’7″, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen near Morning View Drive and Lincoln Avenue and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and shorts.

Anastacio Rosas Jr. (Credit: Escondido Police Department)

California Highway Patrol closed Centre City Parkway from El Norte Parkway to Mission Avenue, southbound Interstate 15 to eastbound state Route 78 and northbound Interstate 15 to eastbound state Route 78.

Check back for updates on this developing story.