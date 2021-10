OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police are investigating the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at a campground last week, authorities said.

The assault happened the night of Sept. 26 at Guajome Regional Park, according to Tom Bussey with Oceanside Police Department. The girl was sleeping in a tent by herself.

The assailant had a knife and threatened the girl’s life, Bussey said.

The assailant was described as a Hispanic man, 5’9″ with a tattoo depicting a swastika on his right arm.