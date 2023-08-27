SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating a report from a San Diego State University (SDSU) student who says they were sexually assaulted by a driver they thought was for a rideshare vehicle, school officials said.

The incident was alerted to the San Diego Police Department on Sunday, SDSU said in a news release.

The student told police they entered a vehicle thinking it was a rideshare vehicle at an unknown location possibly in the College Area, according to the university.

“At some point between the victim/survivor entering the vehicle and getting dropped off at an off-campus location at the area of 70th Street and Saranac Street in the City of San Diego, the victim/survivor told police that the driver sexually assaulted them,” SDSU said.

The description of a suspect is limited at this time, but police will share more details about the person once it becomes available, per the university.

Anyone with information is urged to report it to SDPD at 619-531-2210 (reference case # 23037066).