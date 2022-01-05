Man robs La Jolla Chase Bank, rides off on scooter, police say

LA JOLLA, Calif. – A Chase Bank location in La Jolla was robbed Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

San Diego police say a man walked into the bank at 8807 Villa La Jolla Drive about 3:20 p.m. and demanded money from an employee. He took an unknown amount of money and left the bank. The suspect last was seen getting onto a scooter and riding away from the area, Officer Robert Heims wrote in a watch commander’s log.

Other details about the incident were limited, but police say it was called in about a person with a gun, though no weapon actually was seen.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-7, white or Hispanic man in his 20s with brown eyes and a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, red and black flannel shirt, dark pants and a black face mask.

Robbery detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.