ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting involving a 20-year-old man, said the Escondido Police Department.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the scene near North Hickory Street and East Washington Avenue, east of the bike path where the flood control channel is located, Officer Ryan Banks told FOX 5.

Authorities determined it was a shooting homicide but did not release the name of the victim.

No suspect has been located and no weapon has been recovered at this time, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.