Police said they were called to the scene of an apparent shooting in East Village on Oct. 5, 2022. (Photo: On.Scene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A man was found fatally shot in the East Village neighborhood on Saturday, said the San Diego Police Department.

A caller reported a person down in the street on the 1600 Block of K Street shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to a news release from officials.

Officers from Central Division responded and arrived on the scene within minutes. Police said they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man has not been identified at this time, but police described him as a black male who may be in his mid-to-late 40s.

“At this point, there is very little information to go on,” said Lt. Steve Shebloski with the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit. “We have no suspect information to put out at this point.”

Shebloski said detectives are investigating the incident. While on the scene, they searched for physical evidence in the area and any surveillance video.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at

619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.