SAN DIEGO — A person was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after being stabbed in the shoulder in downtown San Diego.

Around 6:30 a.m., the San Diego Police Department told FOX 5 that the incident took place on the 1100 block of First Avenue.

The victim wan transported to UC San Diego Medical Center. The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The suspect was described by authorities as a thin, Hispanic man believed to be around 20 years old. There is no word yet on whether or not an individual has been apprehended in connection to this incident

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.