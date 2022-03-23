SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are investigating the death of a person late Tuesday outside of a high-rise apartment complex in University City.

It was reported to police about 10:30 p.m. outside Palisade UTC, a luxury apartment complex located on the corner of Lombard Place and Nobel Drive near Westfield UTC, Officer Sarah Foster said Wednesday. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the person died in an apparent BASE jumping accident.

The person, who was not publicly identified, was located with a helmet and a parachute, Foster said.

The Union-Tribune reported a 911 caller heard a “loud pop” sound, at which point they stepped out onto a balcony and saw a person bleeding on the ground.

First responders rendered aid to the individual, but they died at the scene.

Further information about the incident was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.