Police investigate death of man found off Mountain View roadway

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are investigating the death of a man found this weekend in some brush off a roadway in the Mountain View area.

The California Highway Patrol Border Communications Center received a 911 call just after 5 p.m. Sunday about a potentially deceased person in the area of southbound Interstate 805 at the 43rd Street off-ramp, San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki said Wednesday. The victim was found by CHP officers with apparent trauma to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Diego police homicide detectives now are investigating the man’s death. They believe he was killed somewhere else and then left at the location in Mountain View, Sharki said.

His identity is known to investigators but was not released by the department.

Not much else was publicly shared about the circumstances of the man’s death and no suspect information was available as of Wednesday, according to Sharki.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.