Video surveillance shows an altercation between a NCTD and San Pasqual High School students on Aug. 29, 2023. (Credit: NCTD)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Escondido Police Department is investigating an incident involving a bus driver and three San Pasqual High School students.

Authorities say three 14-year-old girls boarded a North County Transit District bus near the high school around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The students were reported to have been causing a disturbance on the bus that prompted the 64-year-old driver to turn off the vehicle and call his supervisor, police explained.

Before authorities were called, EPD says the teens allegedly causing the disturbance attempted to exit the bus, but the driver stood in the doorway. At that time, an altercation between the driver and at least two of the students occurred.

According to EPD, the bus driver eventually moved. However, as the female students exited the bus, the driver allegedly pushed one of the students and another altercation began. Police say the two students began punching the driver and then knocked him to the ground.

An off-duty security guard, who was on the bus headed to work, moved in and pulled the teens away from the driver with the help of another student, authorities explained. The teens girls involved in the fight then fled the area.

The driver stated he was uninjured.

EPD is now investigating criminal charges on three San Pasqual High School students. The investigation will be forwarded to the Juvenile District Attorney’s Office for a review of charges.

According to police, the Escondido Unified High School District is also aware of the incident and is working with the EPD.

Anyone with information related to this incident can make an anonymous call to EPD’s tip line at 760-743-TIPS (8477) or online at police.escondido.org.

NCTD released the following statement regarding the matter:

“NCTD is concerned about the unfortunate incident that occurred at a bus stop near San Pasqual High School. We take the safety of our passengers and bus personnel very seriously.

MV Transportation (MV), NCTD’s contractor for bus operations and the employer of the bus driver, is actively conducting an investigation of the incident under the oversight of NCTD.

Separately, NCTD is advancing its own investigation and will take the appropriate actions pending the outcome of that investigation.”