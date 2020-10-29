Man reports skull, human remains in Fiesta Island fire pit

SAN DIEGO — A man flagged down a lifeguard to report what appeared to be a human skull and other body parts in a fire pit on Fiesta Island Thursday, and police blocked off the area to investigate.

Few details were immediately released, but officials confirmed the remains were reported on the east side of the island, a popular park area within Mission Bay.

A source familiar with the investigation told FOX 5 the man, who frequents the island, was driving past in a white van when he noticed a mess on the sand, where there appeared to have been a party, based on trash and other debris. When the man got out to clean up the sand, he saw what appeared to be a skull, some teeth and other body parts in the fire pit.

The man saw a passing lifeguard’s boat and flagged them down. After the lifeguard took a look at the pit, they called police to investigate. About a half-mile of Fiesta Island Road, which wraps around the area, was closed to traffic near the entrance to Fiesta Island Youth Camp.

San Diego Police Department was in charge of the investigation, and did not immediately confirm further details. Homicide detectives, several patrol cars and the lifeguard’s boat could all be seen in the area into Thursday afternoon.

