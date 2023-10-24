NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A fight involving multiple teens broke out Tuesday at a restaurant in National City, authorities said.

The altercation occurred around 3:57 p.m. at TacoMan at 2708 Highland Ave., National City police confirmed with FOX 5.

Police say two teens were eating tacos when another group of kids showed up in a car, prompting a fight to ensue.

One of the kids from the car at some point took out a bat and started hitting the others, according to law enforcement. The group of teens who were in the car then left the scene.

One teen was taken to the hospital for arm pain, police said.

Authorities are investigating the incident.