Police in standoff with man who stabbed woman in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Authorities Monday are in a standoff with a man they say stabbed a woman in Oceanside before running into an apartment.

At about 5:30 p.m., Oceanside police say the man was seen dragging a woman outside of the Mission Hills Apartments on Mission Avenue and Old Grove Road. Another man who witnessed the incident fired at least one shot to get the suspect to release the woman.

The man reportedly stabbed the woman in the neck and released her before retreating into the apartment, police said.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taken by helicopter to a local hospital. Her condition is not yet known.

