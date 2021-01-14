Police in standoff with armed suspect in Midway District

San Diego police SWAT officers on Thursday, Jan 14, 2021, were negotiating with an armed suspect inside a Subway sandwich shop in the Midway District.

Just after 3 p.m., police were called about a possible robbery at the location in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard. Upon arrival, police say the suspect was still in the store and was refusing to let employees leave.

Two workers have left the building safely, police said. It is unclear if any other workers are inside.

No injuries have been reported, but police are asking people to avoid the area.

We are on scene at a barricaded suspect at the 3100 block of Sports Area Blvd. Please avoid the area. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 14, 2021

