Police identify woman stabbed to death on Carlsbad trail

CARLSBAD (CNS) – Police Wednesday released the name of a woman who was stabbed to death on a Carlsbad hiking trail earlier this week by an assailant who remains at large.

The body of Lisa Thorborg, 68, of Carlsbad, was discovered by passers- by at 11:23 a.m. Monday on a trail at Hosp Grove Park, near the 2600 block of Monroe Street, according to Carlsbad police Lt. Jason Jackowski.

Police say they have narrowed the time of the stabbing to sometime between 10 and 11 a.m.

Though no suspects in the case have been identified, a tipster reported seeing an unidentified man who may have been in the area where Thorborg’s body was discovered around the time of the fatal assault.

Police, who stressed that it remains unknown whether the man is connected to the stabbing, described him as white or Hispanic, between 5-foot- 10 and 6-foot-3, with a husky build, tan complexion and dark hair. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and possibly a black hat, and was walking slowly with a slight limp or shuffling gait, Jackowski said.

“We have put all available resources toward solving this case and ensuring our community’s safety,” Jackowski said. “At this time, we need to hold back some details known only to law enforcement, but rest assured we will release more information just as soon as we can.”

Officials urged anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area of Hosp Grove Park on Monday between 10 a.m. and noon to call the Carlsbad Police Department at 760-931-2165.

Police have assigned extra patrols to the area and are advising walkers and joggers to exercise extra precautions during outings, including:

notifying family members of outdoor exercise plans, including departure and return times

bringing along at least one friend or relative;

remaining alert to surroundings and the presence of others at all times;

keeping unfamiliar people at a distance;

staying out of heavily wooded, poorly lighted or secluded areas;

avoiding use of earphones that may mask the sound of surrounding activities;

wearing bright-colored clothing to improve visibility;

avoiding nighttime outings;

varying routes and times of outings;

seeking immediate help from any nearby home, business or group of people if followed by a stranger;

always carrying a cellphone and minimizing casual phone conversations, which can distract and increase pedestrians’ vulnerability; and

being wary of strangers who ask for directions and/or try to engage in extended conversation.