Police identify woman shot, killed after fight with couple

SAN DIEGO — Officers have identified a woman who was shot and killed in Barrio Logan on Friday.
Police said they found Stephanie Kinman, 36 of National City, unconscious on the sidewalk after a caller reported a woman had been shot at 2400 Harbor Drive around 9 p.m.
Detectives learned Kinman was driven to 2400 Harbor Drive by a male companion after being shot near a pizza restaurant at 1000 Dewey Street. The man told police he and Kinman got into a fight with another man and woman. He said after the fight, Kinman was getting into her car when she was shot.
The shooter was described as a 5-foot 8-inches tall Hispanic man in his mid-20s with a medium build wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.