Police identify woman found fatally shot near South Bay park

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department vehicle sits near police tape on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Bonita near the site where an unidentified woman was found shot to death.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Friday released the name of the 22-year-old woman found shot to death near Sweetwater Summit Regional Park in Bonita.

A patrol deputy found the body of Kimberly Gutierrez of La Mesa near a cul-de-sac at the end of Quarry Road about 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

An autopsy determined that Gutierrez died of gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Officials have not publicly identified any suspects in the case.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.