Police identify woman found dead on Chula Vista street

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – Authorities Friday released the name of a woman found dead under suspicious circumstances on a South Bay street.

A resident discovered the nude body of Laura Rodriguez, 33, in the roadway in the 200 block of Shasta Street in Chula Vista about midnight Thursday, according to police.

How the Chula Vista resident died remains unclear.

“At this time, the death is considered suspicious, and the cause of death remains unclear,” Lt. Dan Peak said Friday morning.

Daniel Rodriguez told FOX 5 that the victim Laura Rodriguez was his younger sister, the only girl in his family of five kids.

“I still don’t believe it. I don’t want to believe it,” he said through tears. “She’s my only sister.”

