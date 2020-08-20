Police identify victim in fatal Pacific Beach stabbing

San Diego police publicly identified Thursday a 39-year-old man who was found mortally wounded Sunday evening in a lavatory across Ocean Front Walk from the Pacific Beach Lifeguard Station.

Michael Wagley, 39, was found mortally wounded in the lavatory across Ocean Front Walk from the Pacific Beach Lifeguard Station about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported seeing a man fleeing on a bicycle following the stabbing, Lt. Andra Brown said. Officers found the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Martin Alvarez, nearby and took him into custody for questioning. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail early the next morning on suspicion of murder.

The motive for the slaying was unclear.

“It is unknown if the victim and suspect were acquainted,” Brown said.

Wagley had recently moved to San Diego and no permanent residence in the city at the time of his death, according to police.