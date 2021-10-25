Police identify victim, 2 suspects in deadly shooting

One person was killed in a shooting in the Lomita neighborhood Friday afternoon, Oct. 22, 2021, San Diego police said.

SAN DIEGO — A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and his 18-year-old brother was also in custody following a deadly shooting in San Diego’s Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood, according to police.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department were called to 8200 Sabre Street around 1:30 p.m. Friday for reports of gunfire. They found a man, identified as 36-year-old Damien Sims, in the road with a bullet wound to his upper body, police said in a Monday news release. Sims died at the scene.

Homicide detectives believe Sims was involved in some kind of argument with multiple men when one pulled out a gun and shot Sims, SDPD said. A white SUV the suspects were believed to have gotten away in has since been recovered.

SDPD said Monday that the investigation into the shooting led to the arrest of 31-year-old Christian Tausaga on suspicion of murder and conspiracy. His brother, 18-year-old Jacob Tausaga, was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and conspiracy, SDPD said.

Detectives did not say how they identified the Tausagas as suspects. The investigation continues and anyone with information was asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.