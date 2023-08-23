SAN DIEGO — San Diego police released images Wednesday to seek public help locating a man suspected in a deadly shooting in Barrio Logan in June.

According to SDPD, 42-year-old David Gatheright is wanted in connection to the murder of 53-year-old Brian Noel, who was killed in a shooting in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue on June 2.

During the course of their investigation, homicide detectives learned that Noel and Gatheright got into a brief verbal altercation shortly before the shooting, Lt. Steve Shebloski said in a news release.

After interviewing witnesses, collecting physical evidence and reviewing surveillance footage from the surrounding area, detectives were able to identify Gatheright as the suspected shooter.

Gatheright was described by officials as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has several tattoos on his neck and chest, SDPD said.

Officials released the three images above of the suspect. The photo on the left is the most recent one of Gatheright and was taken in 2023.

SDPD and Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. If a member of the public sees Gatheright they should call SDPD immediately, Shebloski said.