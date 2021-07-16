Police identify mother suspected of DUI crash that killed 5-year-old

SANTEE (CNS) – A 27-year-old woman was jailed Thursday on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol when her car crashed off Interstate 15 in Bonsall, killing her 5-year-old daughter and critically injuring her two toddlers.

Kapri Raven Coleman of San Diego was booked into Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee Thursday afternoon upon her release from a hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries she suffered in the predawn wreck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Coleman lost control of her northbound 2009 Hyundai Genesis near Gopher Canyon Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, CHP public affairs Officer Juan Escobar said.

The sedan veered off the eastern edge of the freeway, overturned and tumbled down an embankment, ejecting Coleman’s two daughters. The older one died at the scene.

Paramedics airlifted the surviving 3-year-old girl and her 1-year-old brother to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, where they were admitted in critical condition, Escobar said.

Coleman was booked on suspicion of DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter and child cruelty. She was being held on $1 million bail pending arraignment, which was scheduled for Friday.

