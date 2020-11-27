Police identify men killed in 2 shootings

SAN DIEGO — Police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday.

The first shooting happened at 6:16 p.m. on Nov. 25. Police got several 911 calls about a crash and shots fired behind businesses near 3600 Midway Drive. Officers found a man unresponsive inside a gray Acura that crashed into a retaining wall. The victim was identified as 18 year-old Eduardo Salguero of San Diego.

Police don’t know much about the events leading up to Salguero’s death. Investigators believe there was another man with him before the shooting. He was last seen walking away from the vehicle after the crash.

A second shooting was reported at 7:42 p.m. near Varney Drive and Leaf Terrace Court. Police found a man slumped over in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Gilbert Lee Johnson, 44 years old of San Diego, died at the hospital.

Police said it appears Johnson was in the area talking to an acquaintance when another vehicle pulled up. Someone got out of the car and fired several rounds at Johnson. The suspect was driving a white 4-door vehicle that was last seen westbound on Varney Drive.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.