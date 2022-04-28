SAN DIEGO – Authorities have publicly identified the man suspected of shooting a California Highway Patrol officer on a San Diego freeway this week, saying he lunged for the officer’s gun after a crash.

Yuhao Du, 25, was arrested Wednesday shortly after the shooting at about 6:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol said in a news release. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8, below Interstate 805 in the Mission Valley area.

The officer was hospitalized in “serious but stable” condition at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, CHP said. His name was not disclosed by the agency.

The shooting happened shortly after Du crashed his car on I-8, CHP said in Thursday’s update. An officer investigating the crash approached Du, who was only person involved in the collision, as he stood in the center median in front of his car.

When the officer got near Du, he “suddenly attacked the officer,” according to CHP. The driver tried to grab the officer’s gun and the officer fought back, struggling to hold on to his weapon. During that fight, the gun fired once, hitting the officer in the leg.

“The struggle continued, at which point several passing motorists stopped to assist the injured officer by providing medical aid and restraining Du until additional law enforcement arrived,” CHP explained.

The officer remained in treatment at Scripps Mercy Hospital Thursday evening.

Jail records show Du, a San Diego resident, faces charges of first-degree murder, assaulting a police officer with a firearm, taking an officer’s firearm and causing great bodily injury.

The investigation into the shooting prompted the closure of the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-8 at I-805 for several hours, causing heavy traffic and backups into the late evening hours.

Check back for updates to this developing story.