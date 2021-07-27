Police identify man shot, killed at park

SAN DIEGO — Police have identified a 38-year-old man who was shot and killed at Emerald Hills Park, according to authorities.

Police responded to a report of gunfire in the area at 2:14 a.m. Monday and found Luis Alberto Arroyo of San Diego in the parking lot of Emerald Hills Park. Officers said Arroyo had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital despite life-saving efforts by first responders.

Detectives with the department’s homicide unit are searching for witnesses as they investigate Arroyo’s death. They did not have any information about a suspect to share as of Tuesday.

Monday’s shooting is the second homicide reported near the park in the past few months, causing alarm for some neighbors. On Mother’s Day, police say a woman was shot in her car near the park entrance.

“I know the police have their hands full and my heart goes out to them, but we need police here — overtime, because the crime is escalating,” said Marcie Flajole, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 10 years.

In June, San Diego police reported a 129% increase in gang-related shootings city-wide since Jan. 1. The police department says it stepped up enforcement in response to recent shootings and is also working with community intervention groups to curb the violence.

“I think there are pockets where there might be gang activity, but I think it’s coming from other neighborhoods. And this park seems to be one of the danger zones where they meet and have a conflict,” Flajole said.

Flajole said she wants to see the gate to the park locked overnight to help stop crime.

Anyone with information about Arroyo’s death is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.