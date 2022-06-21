SAN DIEGO — Officials with the San Diego Police Department Tuesday publicly identified a 60-year-old man who was killed this past weekend in a stabbing outside of a popular Kearny Mesa karaoke bar.

Edward Manier, a San Diego resident, was found with multiple stab wounds in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Convoy Street Sunday around 12:20 a.m. after a caller reported an attack, Lt. Steve Shebloski said in a news release.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on Manier and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to SDPD.

Homicide detectives investigating the incident have determined that Manier and the suspect were part of the same group attending a gathering at Hive, a large bar and restaurant with private karaoke rooms on Convoy Street in the heart of the neighborhood’s food and entertainment district,.

For unknown reasons an altercation took place between Manier and the suspect in the parking lot, which ultimately led to the stabbing, Shebloski said.

The suspect left the bar before authorities arrived on the scene and is not in police custody. He has not yet been publicly identified and was described as black male, possibly in his 30s, police said.

Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances that prompted the stabbing and police did not say what relationship, if any, there was between the victim and the suspect.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call their homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.