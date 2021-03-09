Police identify man killed in trolley station attack

SAN DIEGO — Police have identified a man killed in a stabbing at a San Diego trolley station.

San Diego police got a call just before 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 27 about a stabbing at the Imperial Trolley Center at 1255 Imperial Avenue. When officers got to the trolley station, they found transit workers helping a man with stab wounds.

Police officers helped the Metropolitan Transit System workers provide medical aid to Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 25 of San Diego, until paramedics got there. They took Gonzalez to the hospital, where he died just before 9:30 p.m.

Homicide detectives say Gonzalez was involved in a fight with another man on the trolley platform and at some point the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed Gonzalez multiple times in the torso.

MTS officers heard the fight and broke it up and Gonzalez and the suspect walked in different directions. That’s when an MTS officer noticed Gonzalez was bleeding.

MTS officers chased the suspect on foot and he was captured nearby without incident, according to police. The man, identified as 27-year-old Bobby Graciano, is facing manslaughter and other charges.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.