Police identify man killed in Spring Valley shooting

The scene of a deadly shooting in Spring Valley on Nov. 3, 2021. (Sideo.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed this week in a Spring Valley neighborhood.

Arnulfo Quintero, 26, was fatally shot on Troy Street, near state Routes 94 and 125, shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Joel Stranger of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Before deputies and paramedics could arrive, residents took Quintero to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects in the case.

The killing is being investigated by the department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the department at 858-974-2222 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.