Police identify man killed in shooting outside local bar

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 40-year-old man who was fatally shot last weekend in a crowded Grantville bar parking lot.

Officers headed to the area because of reports of gunfire and found Jason Twyman of La Mesa mortally wounded outside JT’s Tavern on Mission Gorge Road shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have determined that a large number of people were in the area when an unidentified man walked up to Twyman and shot him before fleeing to the west in a dark-colored vehicle, Lt. Andra Brown said. The bystanders scattered when officers arrived, according to police.

“We know that there were a lot of people here in the parking lot,” Brown told OnScene.TV. “So we know that there are people here that know what happened. And we would really like them to come forward with that information.”

But as of Wednesday evening, no arrests or suspect descriptions had been announced in the case, and the motive for the slaying remained unknown.

“Detectives are attempting to locate evidence and any possible witnesses,” the lieutenant said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.