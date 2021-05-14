Police identify man killed in Oak Park neighborhood

SAN DIEGO — Police have released the identity of a man who was killed in the Oak Park neighborhood as officers search for information about his attacker.

The San Diego Police Department began investigating on May 12 when they got a call about a shooting in the 3100 block of Collura near Redwood Street. Neighbors heard a gunshot then came outside and found a man down in the front yard of a home.

When police officers got there, they found 44-year-old Bao Duong with an apparent bullet wound in his upper body. Officers and paramedics tried to save his life but he was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, the police department said.

Little is known about what led up to Duong’s killing. The police department said they don’t have any information about a suspect to share right now.

Anyone with information about Duong’s death is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.