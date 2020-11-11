Police identify man killed in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities identified a 25-year-old man Tuesday who was fatally shot last weekend during a fight in Lincoln Park.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire in a parking lot at a shopping center in the 300 block of Euclid Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday found Eziquio Ruiz-Saucedo of National City and a 31-year-old man wounded, according to San Diego police. Ruiz-Saucedo succumbed to his wounds at the scene.

Medics took the other man, a National City resident whose name has not been released, to a trauma center for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds, Lt. Andra Brown said. He remained hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators determined that Ruiz-Saucedo and the other man were fighting when one of them pulled a gun, which police recovered at the site of the shooting. Exactly how they both wound up shot was unclear.

“Detectives are attempting to locate evidence and any additional witnesses,” the lieutenant said.