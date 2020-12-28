Police identify man killed in Escondido apartment

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Police have identified a man who was stabbed to death inside an Escondido apartment last week.

Officers with the Escondido Police Department responded to an apartment at 660 N. Quince Street on Dec. 22 after a woman told police her roommate was dead. Officers found a man unresponsive inside the apartment. He had obvious signs of trauma and died before he made it to a hospital, police said.

Officers identified the man Monday as 63-year-old Rafael Octavio Choza of Escondido. Investigators say he was stabbed to death. Shelley Reaves, 52 years old of Escondido, was arrested for murder.

Investigators say Reaves and Choza were dating. Reaves has a history of drug use but police do not know if she was under the influence of drugs at the time of the homicide.

Anyone with information about the murder is encouraged to contact the police department on their anonymous tip line at 760-743-8477 or online at police.escondido.org.