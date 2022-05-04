SAN DIEGO — Police have identified the man killed on a city bus last weekend when officials say another passenger stepped in to break up a fight between him and a woman.

Anthony Mcgaffe, 28, died shortly after the struggle on an MTS bus in East Village around 8 p.m. Saturday, San Diego Police Department said in a news release. Police suspect another man who was riding the bus at the time, 55-year-old Edward Hilbert, of murdering Mcgaffe.

The deadly confrontation started with an argument between Mcgaffe and an unidentified woman on the city bus, police said. At some point, Hilbert stepped in and “restrained” the other man for several minutes. During that physical struggle, Mcgaffe passed out.

When police and medics arrived, they found the man unconscious on the floor of the bus. First responders rushed Mcgaffe to a hospital but he was pronounced dead at the medical center a short time later.

Investigators have not publicly shared exactly what happened before Hilbert intervened on the bus. He was due in court Wednesday but that hearing was re-scheduled and the case remains under review, officials told FOX 5.

Police have not publicly elaborated on how Hilbert restrained Mcgaffe or what specifically caused him to lose consciousness. On Sunday, a detective told OnScene TV that police are also investigating whether the woman was the victim of a crime before the confrontation.

“It is early in the investigation and detectives are still in the process of interviewing passengers on the bus and collecting evidence,” authorities wrote in Wednesday’s update.

Police urged anyone with information to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.