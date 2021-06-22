Police identify man killed, friend arrested for murder

SAN DIEGO — Police have identified a man found dead inside a Mira Mesa home as his friend faces a murder charge.

Police started investigating Friday at 7 a.m. when a 911 caller reported seeing a bloodied man “acting erratically” in front of a home on Burlington Way near Parkdale Avenue.

Officers arrived, found the 39-year-old man and detained him. They then checked inside a nearby house and found the body of a man who had suffered traumatic injuries to his upper body, according to San Diego police.

The police department identified the victim Tuesday as 47-year-old Robert Lizotte. Investigators say he lived at the home and the man detained, identified as 39-year-old Juan Ortega, was his apparent friend and guest.

Ortega was booked into jail for murder. Police say it is unknown what prompted the assault.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.