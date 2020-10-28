Police identify man killed by agent in border shooting

SAN DIEGO — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent on Friday.

David Angel Villalobos-Baldovinos, a 30-year-old Mexican national, died after he was shot near the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro. The U.S. Border Patrol said one of their agents responded to the border to apprehend a man suspected of crossing into the U.S. illegally.

The San Diego Police Department said Villalobos-Baldovinos fought with the agent, who grabbed his gun and shot Villalobos-Baldovinos once in his torso. He died at the scene, authorities said. The police department is heading up the investigation into the agent-involved shooting, which is standard protocol for all officer- or agent-involved shootings in the City of San Diego.

A vigil was held at the shooting site Sunday with protesters calling for a transparent investigation into Villalobos-Baldovinos’s death. The Mexican government issued a statement saying the shooting follows another death of one of its citizens during an altercation with San Diego police on October 19.

“The Mexican government, through the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego, is following both cases closely and has requested local authorities to conduct (expeditious,) impartial and transparent investigations to establish the facts and determine where responsibilities lie,” the statement read.