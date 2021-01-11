Police identify man found dead in alley

NATIONAL CITY — Officers have identified a man whose body was found in an alley in National City last week.

The National City Police Department responded to the 400 block of E Avenue on Jan. 9 just before 9 a.m. Officers found a man’s body on the pavement in an east alleyway.

Medics responded but police said the man was already dead. Detectives were called out to investigate the death, which police said was suspicious.

Officers identified the man Monday as Michael Abboud, a 43-year-old National City resident. Anyone with information about his death is asked to call the National City Police Department’s Investigation Division at 619-336-4460.

National City police are searching for information about what led to Michael Abboud’s death.

Photo: National City Police Department