Police identify man found dead by landscapers

A landscaped area off Highway 101 in Solana Beach near Cliff Street, where a body was found May 5, 2021, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a man found dead of unknown causes last week alongside North Highway 101 in Solana Beach.

Landscapers found the body of Alan Pyles, 59, on an embankment near West Cliff Street about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Pyles appeared to have been homeless, according to the county agency.

A ruling on the cause of Pyles’ death remained on hold Wednesday afternoon pending completion of postmortem exams.

