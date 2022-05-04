SAN DIEGO — In an update Wednesday, police publicly identified the man found dead on the sidewalk at a local park last weekend, saying investigators continue the search for his killer.

Virgil Deshaun Heard, 31, was found near the bike path through Teralta Park in City Heights around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, San Diego Police Department said in a news release. A person called 911 after finding Heard on the ground at the park, located off Orange Avenue near Interstate 15.

Heard had “significant trauma” to his upper body when officers arrived, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski told OnScene TV on the morning of his killing. The lieutenant did not specify a potential weapon used, and Wednesday’s update did not contain further information on that detail.

Video showed police and medics trying to save Heard, using an automatic CPR machine, but he was pronounced dead at the park about a half-hour after first responders arrived.

Beyond identifying Heard, officials knew little about his death Wednesday. Detectives said he appeared to be walking through the neighborhood on nearby Polk and Central avenues before collapsing in the park, so it is possible he was attacked elsewhere.

Shebloski said officers got a call about the sound of gunfire in the area shortly before Heard was found, but that it wasn’t clear whether that was connected to the man’s death. The on-scene investigation lasted several hours but officers found little evidence.

Officials urged residents to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 if they have tips.