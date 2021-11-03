Police identify Hillcrest murder victim, arrest suspect out of state

Police outside the 8th Avenue home of a Hillcrest man, Steven Tucker, found stabbed to death in October 2021. (Photo: OnScene.tv)

SAN DIEGO — Police have identified the 60-year-old man found stabbed to death in his Hillcrest home last week, and a man suspected of his murder was arrested out of state.

Steven Tucker was found in his home on 8th Avenue near state Route 163 on Oct. 27. At the time, police did not formally identify Tucker, but neighbors who spoke to FOX 5 remembered him as “the kindest, most thoughtful person,” saying he lived at the home with his dog.

On Wednesday, authorities shared Tucker’s identity for the first time and also announced the arrest of a man believed to be responsible for the attack. Randolph Henderson, 51, was pulled over in Montague, Texas on Oct. 29 and found to have a fraud warrant from Colorado, according to San Diego Police Department.

As authorities looked into Henderson’s charges, “information was obtained that led to Henderson being a suspect in Tucker’s murder,” SDPD wrote in a news release. The department did not elaborate on how Henderson had been linked to the stabbing or if his relationship to Tucker was known.

Local detectives got an arrest warrant for Henderson and he will be extradited to San Diego, SDPD wrote.

Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.