Police identify Barrio Logan homicide victim

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday identified the victim of a homicide in Barrio Logan.

Shortly before 3:20 a.m. Thursday, 64-year-old Arturo Reyes of San Diego was found on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of National Avenue, according to San Diego police. Reyes had trauma to his upper body.

Officers provided first aid and performed CPR until Reyes was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene to investigate. Detectives were still searching for evidence and surveillance video.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News