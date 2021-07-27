Police identify Barrio Logan homicide victim

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday identified the victim of a homicide in Barrio Logan.

Shortly before 3:20 a.m. Thursday, 64-year-old Arturo Reyes of San Diego was found on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of National Avenue, according to San Diego police. Reyes had trauma to his upper body.

Officers provided first aid and performed CPR until Reyes was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene to investigate. Detectives were still searching for evidence and surveillance video.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.