Police identify 2 people wanted in hit and run

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for two people wanted in connection with a hit and run that left a 66-year-old man with a serious head injury.

Police said the victim was riding his bike near the intersection of India and West Washington streets at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21 when he was hit by a blue or gray 2005 Dodge Caravan with Georgia tag RRJ7004.

San Diego Police released video showing three people get out of the van after the man was hit. Officers identified the driver as Mauricio Flores and the female passenger as Jessica Bailey.

Police say Mauricio Flores and Jessica Bailey are wanted in connection with a hit and run Aug. 21. Photo: San Diego Police Department/Facebook

San Diego Police released video from the hit and run that showed two people get out of a van. Photo: San Diego Police Department/Facebook

Police said the van drove off, leaving a 66-year-old man on the ground with a serious head injury. Photo: San Diego Police Department/Facebook

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the driver or passenger to call 619-531-2000. Photo: San Diego Police Department/Facebook

Officers are now searching for Flores and Bailey and the van involved in the crash. Police are asking anyone who knows their whereabouts to call 619-531-2000.

San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.