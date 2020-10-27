Police identify 15-year-old killed at Chicano Park

SAN DIEGO — Police have identified a 15-year-old who died after he was shot at Chicano Park.

San Diego police got calls about shots fired at Chicano Park on National Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Friday. They found 15-year-old Brian Romo inside a car with at least one gunshot wound to his torso. Romo died at the hospital.

The police department said a big group of people scattered when officers got to Chicano Park. Police are asking members of the group to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.