Police ID young woman found shot to death in South Bay field

Investigators work in the overgrown Chula Vista field where a young woman was found killed in August.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Thursday released the name of a 23-year-old woman found shot to death two weeks ago in an overgrown open area near the Otay River.

A passer-by found the body of Christina Garcia in a brushy field behind a Smart & Final store in the 3100 block of Main Street in Chula Vista about 6:30 a.m. Aug. 5, according to police.

Who killed Garcia and what prompted the slaying remain unanswered questions.

“Currently, the circumstances of the case and (a) possible motive for the homicide remain uncertain,” Lt. Dan Peak said Thursday afternoon.