Police ID victim of deadly shooting in southeast San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Sunday identified a 24-year-old man who was fatally wounded in a shooting in Emerald Hills on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Gai Wal, who died of his wounds in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

At 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, police received a notification from a gunshot detection system called ShotSpotter in the area of 6100 Imperial Ave. It was soon followed by a second ShotSpotter activation near 6300 Imperial Ave.

When patrol officers arrived on the scene, they found a man down in the parking lot of a business with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, Dobbs said.

The officers rendered aid to the man, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the lieutenant said. He was pronounced dead on Friday.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene and searched for evidence and witnesses to the assault.

At of Sunday, there was very little known about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.