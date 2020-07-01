Police ID man killed in stabbing in Ridgeview-Webster area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in the Ridgeview-Webster neighborhood.

Officers responding to a report of an assault shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday found Leah CaPaal Worley suffering from wounds to his upper body at Charles Lewis III Memorial Park on Home Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took Worley to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The initial investigation by patrol officers determined the incident occurred in the area of 4600 Home Avenue and the victim drove himself to the location (where) he was found,” Lt. Matt Dobbs said. “It is still early in the investigation, and detectives will be searching for evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.”

Investigators had no detailed physical description of the assailant, who was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket at the time of the slaying, Dobbs said.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the stabbing.